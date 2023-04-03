The New York Yankees and Aaron Hicks, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate (2022)

  • Hicks hit .216 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 65 walks.
  • Hicks picked up a hit in 41.7% of his games last season (55 of 132), with at least two hits in 25 of those contests (18.9%).
  • He homered in eight games a year ago (out of 132 opportunities, 6.1%), going deep in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hicks drove in a run in 18.9% of his 132 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He scored in 43 of 132 games last year (32.6%), including 11 multi-run games (8.3%).

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 66
.164 AVG .256
.303 OBP .358
.230 SLG .374
5 XBH 14
3 HR 5
16 RBI 24
56/31 K/BB 53/34
4 SB 6
Home Away
60 GP 72
20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (48.6%)
6 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (26.4%)
17 (28.3%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (36.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (6.9%)
9 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective 9.0 K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Walker will start for the Phillies, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 12-5 record, had a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.195 WHIP.
