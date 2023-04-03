Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)
- Judge put up 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Judge picked up a hit in 67.5% of his games last year (112 of 166), with multiple hits in 53 of those contests (31.9%).
- He hit a home run in 31.9% of his games in 2022 (53 of 166), including 8.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.2% of his games a season ago (70 of 166), Judge drove in a run. In 34 of those games (20.5%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 21 contests.
- He scored a run in 93 of 166 games last season, with multiple runs in 40 of those games.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.308
|AVG
|.313
|.431
|OBP
|.449
|.664
|SLG
|.708
|43
|XBH
|47
|30
|HR
|32
|60
|RBI
|71
|86/62
|K/BB
|89/68
|7
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|85
|GP
|81
|55 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|57 (70.4%)
|29 (34.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (29.6%)
|48 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|45 (55.6%)
|26 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|27 (33.3%)
|35 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|35 (43.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Walker makes his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
- Last season he put together a 12-5 record, a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP over his 29 games.
