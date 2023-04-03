Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franchy Cordero is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees and will face Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate (2022)
- Cordero hit .219 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Cordero picked up a hit in 48.8% of his games last year (41 of 84), with at least two hits in nine of them (10.7%).
- He hit a home run in 9.5% of his games in 2022 (eight of 84), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20.2% of his 84 games a year ago, Cordero picked up an RBI (17 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (9.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 35.7% of his games last season (30 of 84), with more than one run on four occasions (4.8%).
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|34
|.241
|AVG
|.190
|.316
|OBP
|.287
|.467
|SLG
|.305
|18
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|13
|49/14
|K/BB
|43/15
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|36
|27 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (38.9%)
|5 (10.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.1%)
|20 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (27.8%)
|6 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.6%)
|8 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Walker starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP over his 29 games, putting together a 12-5 record.
