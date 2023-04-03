Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Giancarlo Stanton (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Giants.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)
- Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Stanton had a hit 63 times last year in 119 games (52.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stanton drove in a run in 40.3% of his games last season (48 of 119), with two or more RBIs in 21 of them (17.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 12 games.
- He came around to score 43 times in 119 games (36.1%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.186
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.565
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|13
|47
|RBI
|31
|60/20
|K/BB
|77/32
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|33 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (48.4%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.1%)
|26 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|20 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (19.4%)
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP, putting together a 12-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.