Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)
- Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB last year, his batting average ranked 68th, his on-base percentage ranked 96th, and he was 49th in the league in slugging.
- Torres reached base via a hit in 88 of 149 games last season (59.1%), including multiple hits in 28.9% of those games (43 of them).
- He went yard in 21 of 149 games in 2022 (14.1%), including 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45 of 149 games last year (30.2%), Torres drove in a run, and 19 of those games (12.8%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
- He touched home plate in 40.3% of his games last year (60 of 149), with more than one run on 13 occasions (8.7%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.244
|AVG
|.265
|.309
|OBP
|.312
|.492
|SLG
|.402
|30
|XBH
|22
|17
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|32
|71/24
|K/BB
|58/17
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|46 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (59.2%)
|20 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (32.4%)
|31 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (40.8%)
|14 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.9%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (26.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Walker will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Over his 29 appearances last season he put together a 12-5 record, had a 3.49 ERA, and a 1.195 WHIP.
