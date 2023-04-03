Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)
- Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.
- Donaldson got a hit in 58.9% of his 141 games last year, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those contests.
- He homered in 10.6% of his games last season (141 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36 of 141 games last season (25.5%), Donaldson picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (10.6%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.
- In 34.0% of his games last season (48 of 141), he scored at least one run, and in eight (5.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|71
|.202
|AVG
|.233
|.299
|OBP
|.314
|.313
|SLG
|.419
|15
|XBH
|28
|4
|HR
|11
|24
|RBI
|38
|63/25
|K/BB
|85/30
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|76
|36 (55.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (61.8%)
|8 (12.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (18.4%)
|20 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (36.8%)
|4 (6.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.5%)
|17 (26.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Walker starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Washington Nationals.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.49 ERA and a 1.195 WHIP, compiling a 12-5 record.
