Aaron Judge -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

Judge collected 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.

Among the qualified batters in baseball last season, he ranked fifth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge had a base hit in 112 of 166 games last year (67.5%), with multiple hits in 53 of those contests (31.9%).

He homered in 31.9% of his games last year (53 of 166), and 8.9% of his trips to the plate.

Judge drove in a run in 70 of 166 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 34 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 21 games.

In 56.0% of his games last year (93 of 166), he scored at least one run, and in 40 (24.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 76 .308 AVG .313 .431 OBP .449 .664 SLG .708 43 XBH 47 30 HR 32 60 RBI 71 86/62 K/BB 89/68 7 SB 9 Home Away 85 GP 81 55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%) 29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%) 26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%) 35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)