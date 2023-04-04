Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)
- Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Rizzo reached base via a hit in 85 of 139 games last season (61.2%), including multiple hits in 18.0% of those games (25 of them).
- In 32 of 139 games last year, he left the yard (23.0%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Rizzo picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games last season (54 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He came around to score 61 times in 139 games (43.9%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (12.2%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|58
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.358
|OBP
|.328
|.492
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|30
|58/42
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|63
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (58.7%)
|12 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|35 (46.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (39.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old lefty has pitched in relief one time this season.
