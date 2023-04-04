On Tuesday, Anthony Rizzo (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)

Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Rizzo reached base via a hit in 85 of 139 games last season (61.2%), including multiple hits in 18.0% of those games (25 of them).

In 32 of 139 games last year, he left the yard (23.0%). He went deep in 5.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Rizzo picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games last season (54 of 139), with two or more RBIs in 19 of those games (13.7%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.

He came around to score 61 times in 139 games (43.9%) last season, including 17 occasions when he scored more than once (12.2%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 58 .222 AVG .225 .358 OBP .328 .492 SLG .465 30 XBH 24 19 HR 13 45 RBI 30 58/42 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 3 Home Away 76 GP 63 48 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (58.7%) 12 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 35 (46.1%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (41.3%) 18 (23.7%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (22.2%) 29 (38.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (39.7%)

