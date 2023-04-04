The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Johnson put up 18 points and six rebounds in a 111-110 win versus the Jazz.

Below, we break down Johnson's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.5 16.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.2 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.7 PRA 23.5 21.7 24.5 PR 21.5 19.9 21.8 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Cameron Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Johnson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the league, conceding 115.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 19th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 34 15 8 0 2 0 0 11/1/2022 33 29 2 3 7 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Johnson or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.