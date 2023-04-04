DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-5 with a triple in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)
- LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
- He ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB last season.
- LeMahieu got a hit in 78 of 125 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 9.6% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.2% of his 125 games a year ago, LeMahieu picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 49 times in 125 games (39.2%) last season, including 22 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|65
|.286
|AVG
|.240
|.393
|OBP
|.326
|.432
|SLG
|.331
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|22
|30/35
|K/BB
|41/32
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|38 (63.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (61.5%)
|18 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.6%)
|28 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.3%)
|7 (11.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.7%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strahm starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old left-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
