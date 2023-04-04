After going 2-for-5 with a triple in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Matt Strahm) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

  • LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
  • He ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB last season.
  • LeMahieu got a hit in 78 of 125 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 9.6% of his games last season (125 in all), going deep in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 27.2% of his 125 games a year ago, LeMahieu picked up an RBI (34 times). He also had nine games with multiple RBIs (7.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 49 times in 125 games (39.2%) last season, including 22 occasions when he scored more than once (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 65
.286 AVG .240
.393 OBP .326
.432 SLG .331
17 XBH 13
7 HR 5
24 RBI 22
30/35 K/BB 41/32
2 SB 3
60 GP 65
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%)
28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strahm starts for the first time this season for the Phillies.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
