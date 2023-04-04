Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Finney-Smith, in his most recent time out, had eight points and two blocks in a 111-110 win over the Jazz.

Below, we look at Finney-Smith's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 6.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 14.6 12.9 PR 11.5 13.1 11.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Dorian Finney-Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Timberwolves

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 115.9 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 25 per game.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 37 11 5 2 2 1 3 12/19/2022 28 9 5 1 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Finney-Smith or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.