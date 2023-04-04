Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)
- Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- In 63 of 119 games last season (52.9%) Stanton got at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (17.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.3% of his games a year ago (48 of 119), Stanton drove in a run. In 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in 12 contests.
- In 36.1% of his 119 games last season, he scored a run (43 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.186
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.565
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|13
|47
|RBI
|31
|60/20
|K/BB
|77/32
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|33 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (48.4%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.1%)
|26 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|20 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (19.4%)
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm gets the call to start for the Phillies, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, his only action so far.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.