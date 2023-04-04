Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres, who went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)
- Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Torres had a hit in 88 of 149 games last season, with multiple hits in 43 of those games.
- Including the 149 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 21 of them (14.1%), going deep in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres picked up an RBI in 45 games last season out of 149 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- In 40.3% of his 149 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.7%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|67
|.244
|AVG
|.265
|.309
|OBP
|.312
|.492
|SLG
|.402
|30
|XBH
|22
|17
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|32
|71/24
|K/BB
|58/17
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|71
|46 (59.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (59.2%)
|20 (25.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|23 (32.4%)
|31 (39.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (40.8%)
|14 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.9%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (26.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strahm will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
- The 31-year-old lefty has appeared in relief one time this season.
