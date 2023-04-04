Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 4 at 7:05 PM ET.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Trevino had a base hit in 57 out of 122 games last season (46.7%), with multiple hits in 21 of them (17.2%).
- He went yard in 8.2% of his games in 2022 (10 of 122), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his 122 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 7.4% of those games (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 25.4% of his 122 games last season, he scored a run (31 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.9%).
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to give up 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, his only action so far.
