On Tuesday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.

Donaldson picked up at least one hit 83 times last year in 141 games played (58.9%), including multiple hits on 22 occasions (15.6%).

Including the 141 games he played in last season, he went yard in 15 of them (10.6%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.5% of his games a year ago (36 of 141), Donaldson plated a run. In 15 of those games (10.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He crossed the plate in 48 of 141 games last season (34.0%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (eight times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 71 .202 AVG .233 .299 OBP .314 .313 SLG .419 15 XBH 28 4 HR 11 24 RBI 38 63/25 K/BB 85/30 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 76 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%) 8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%) 20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)