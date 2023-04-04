Mikal Bridges' Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 111-110 win over the Jazz (his last action) Bridges posted 30 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 20.2 30.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.6 PRA 34.5 27.9 37.1 PR 31.5 24.6 34.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.9



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Timberwolves

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the NBA, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA, giving up 25 per game.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 46 34 6 1 4 0 0 1/13/2023 40 24 4 6 3 0 3 11/9/2022 42 31 9 5 2 1 4 11/1/2022 38 19 3 4 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.