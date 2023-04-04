On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40), airing at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in the NBA).

The Nets have a +72 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 112.7 (11th in NBA).

The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

These two teams give up 228.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the total for this contest.

Minnesota has covered 36 times in 79 chances against the spread this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 40-37-1 record against the spread this year.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 27.5 -115 20.2 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.5 -125 17.5 Cameron Johnson 16.5 -105 15.5 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 +100 12.6 Dorian Finney-Smith 7.5 -115 8.3

Nets and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +35000 +12000 -5882 Timberwolves +25000 +8000 +110

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.