Nets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) will try to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40), airing at 7:30 PM ET on YES and BSN.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Timberwolves vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
|BetMGM
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|224.5
|-130
|+110
|PointsBet
|Timberwolves (-2)
|224.5
|-125
|+105
|Tipico
|Timberwolves (-1.5)
|228.5
|-110
|-110
Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Timberwolves have a -33 scoring differential, putting up 115.5 points per game (13th in the league) and allowing 115.9 (18th in the NBA).
- The Nets have a +72 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and allowing 112.7 (11th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 229.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams give up 228.6 points per game combined, 4.1 more points than the total for this contest.
- Minnesota has covered 36 times in 79 chances against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 40-37-1 record against the spread this year.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Mikal Bridges
|27.5
|-115
|20.2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.5
|-125
|17.5
|Cameron Johnson
|16.5
|-105
|15.5
|Nicolas Claxton
|12.5
|+100
|12.6
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|7.5
|-115
|8.3
Nets and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+35000
|+12000
|-5882
|Timberwolves
|+25000
|+8000
|+110
