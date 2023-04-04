The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -1.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 37 of 78 outings.

The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 226.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Brooklyn has a 41-37-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won 13 of its 33 games, or 39.4%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 43 54.4% 115.5 229.1 115.9 228.6 231.2 Nets 37 47.4% 113.6 229.1 112.7 228.6 226.9

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Nets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

This year, Brooklyn is 19-19-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-0 ATS (.550).

The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 24-12 against the spread and 26-10 overall when it scores more than 115.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 35-43 11-24 36-43 Nets 41-37 21-16 35-43

Nets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Nets 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 24-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-12 27-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-10 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.7 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 19-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-17 23-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.