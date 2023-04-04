Nets vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 37 of 78 outings.
- The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 226.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Brooklyn has a 41-37-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won 13 of its 33 games, or 39.4%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Timberwolves
|43
|54.4%
|115.5
|229.1
|115.9
|228.6
|231.2
|Nets
|37
|47.4%
|113.6
|229.1
|112.7
|228.6
|226.9
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Nets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
- This year, Brooklyn is 19-19-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-0 ATS (.550).
- The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 24-12 against the spread and 26-10 overall when it scores more than 115.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|35-43
|11-24
|36-43
|Nets
|41-37
|21-16
|35-43
Nets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Nets
|115.5
|113.6
|13
|17
|24-18
|24-12
|27-16
|26-10
|115.9
|112.7
|18
|11
|19-12
|28-17
|23-9
|33-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.