The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and BSN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -1.5 226.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 37 of 78 outings.
  • The average over/under for Brooklyn's contests this season is 226.4, 0.1 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Brooklyn has a 41-37-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Nets have come away with 14 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won 13 of its 33 games, or 39.4%, when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brooklyn has a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Nets Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 43 54.4% 115.5 229.1 115.9 228.6 231.2
Nets 37 47.4% 113.6 229.1 112.7 228.6 226.9

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.
  • This year, Brooklyn is 19-19-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-0 ATS (.550).
  • The Nets score an average of 113.6 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn is 24-12 against the spread and 26-10 overall when it scores more than 115.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 35-43 11-24 36-43
Nets 41-37 21-16 35-43

Nets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Timberwolves Nets
115.5
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
13
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
24-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-12
27-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-10
115.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.7
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
19-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-17
23-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.