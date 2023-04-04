The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on Tuesday, April 4 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Nets are coming off of a 111-110 victory over the Jazz in their most recent game on Sunday. Mikal Bridges' team-high 30 points paced the Nets in the win.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf/Illness), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist)

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSN

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.6 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

Brooklyn has put together a 26-10 record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Nets are posting 112.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than their season average (113.6).

Brooklyn hits 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

The Nets score 114.7 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while conceding 112.5 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -1.5 224.5

