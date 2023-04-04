Nets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - April 4
The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) on Tuesday, April 4 at Barclays Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.
The Nets are coming off of a 111-110 victory over the Jazz in their most recent game on Sunday. Mikal Bridges' team-high 30 points paced the Nets in the win.
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ben Simmons
|PG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.9
|6.3
|6.1
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (Calf/Illness), Austin Rivers: Questionable (Illness), Jaylen Nowell: Questionable (Knee), Naz Reid: Out (Wrist)
Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSN
Nets Season Insights
- The Nets' 113.6 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 115.9 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
- Brooklyn has put together a 26-10 record in games it scores more than 115.9 points.
- In their previous 10 games, the Nets are posting 112.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than their season average (113.6).
- Brooklyn hits 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 38.1% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.
- The Nets score 114.7 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while conceding 112.5 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).
Nets vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Timberwolves
|-1.5
|224.5
