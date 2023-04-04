The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) on April 4, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on YES and BSN.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 47.1% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn is 35-12 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.

The Nets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (113.6) than the Timberwolves give up (115.9).

When it scores more than 115.9 points, Brooklyn is 26-10.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets put up 113.8 points per game at home, 0.3 more than on the road (113.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 per game, 4.9 fewer points than away (115.1).

At home the Nets are averaging 26.2 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (24.8).

Nets Injuries