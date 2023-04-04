Anthony Edwards and Spencer Dinwiddie are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (43-35) at Barclays Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Nets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Edwards, Mikal Bridges and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Nets' Last Game

The Nets won their previous game versus the Jazz, 111-110, on Sunday. Bridges was their high scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 30 7 2 3 0 1 Cameron Johnson 18 6 2 0 0 1 Spencer Dinwiddie 17 4 12 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is No. 1 on the Nets in scoring (20.2 points per game), and puts up 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Dinwiddie is the Nets' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he posts 17.5 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Nicolas Claxton paces the Nets in rebounding (9.2 per game), and averages 12.6 points and 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in the NBA).

The Nets get 8.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Dorian Finney-Smith is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 30 4.5 2.6 0.8 0.6 2.9 Spencer Dinwiddie 14.9 4.2 10.1 1.1 0.1 1.5 Nicolas Claxton 13.8 9.9 2.3 0.9 2 0 Cameron Johnson 16.6 5.2 2.7 1.3 0.4 2.2 Royce O'Neale 6.9 4.4 3 0.6 0.4 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.