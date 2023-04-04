The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, square off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Claxton posted 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 111-110 win against the Jazz.

Now let's dig into Claxton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 13.8 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.9 Assists -- 1.9 2.3 PRA 23.5 23.7 26 PR 21.5 21.8 23.7



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Claxton is responsible for attempting 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Claxton's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.9 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Timberwolves give up 44.7 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 35 11 9 3 0 4 0

