The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 27 of 52 games last season (51.9%) Cabrera got at least one hit, and in 10 of those contests (19.2%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in 13.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 52), including 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera drove in a run in 12 of 52 games last season (23.1%), with two or more RBIz in six of those contests (11.5%).

He scored a run in 17 of 52 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 22 .218 AVG .276 .274 OBP .349 .410 SLG .447 7 XBH 8 4 HR 2 14 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 18/9 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 25 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)