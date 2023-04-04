Royce O'Neale will hope to make a difference for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

O'Neale, in his most recent game, had three points and four assists in a 111-110 win over the Jazz.

In this piece we'll examine O'Neale's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 8.0 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.0 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.4 PRA -- 17.5 16.4 PR 12.5 13.8 13 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Timberwolves

O'Neale has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

O'Neale's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the league, giving up 115.9 points per contest.

Allowing 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have given up 25 per game, 13th in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 36 12 15 2 3 0 3

