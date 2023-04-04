The Brooklyn Nets, Seth Curry included, face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 111-110 win over the Jazz (his previous action) Curry put up seven points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Curry's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Seth Curry Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.4 7.5 Rebounds -- 1.7 1.0 Assists -- 1.7 0.7 PRA -- 12.8 9.2 PR -- 11.1 8.5 3PM 0.5 1.6 1.3



Seth Curry Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Curry has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 6.7% and 6.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Curry is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves concede 115.9 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Seth Curry vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 17 11 2 1 2 0 0

