Spencer Dinwiddie and the Brooklyn Nets face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Dinwiddie posted 17 points and 12 assists in a 111-110 win against the Jazz.

With prop bets available for Dinwiddie, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.5 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.2 Assists 9.5 6.3 10.1 PRA 31.5 27.2 29.2 PR 22.5 20.9 19.1 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Spencer Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104 possessions per contest.

Giving up 115.9 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the NBA.

The Timberwolves allow 25 assists per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 45 29 3 11 3 0 1 12/21/2022 41 19 4 3 4 1 1 12/19/2022 38 20 2 7 5 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dinwiddie or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.