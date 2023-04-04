The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 2 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nets 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2)
  • Pick OU: Over (224)
  • The Nets sport a 41-37-0 ATS record this season compared to the 36-41-2 mark of the Timberwolves.
  • As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 18-10 against the spread compared to the 9-21-2 ATS record Minnesota racks up as a 2-point favorite.
  • When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (44.9% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (45.6%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-23, while the Timberwolves are 18-18 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nets Performance Insights

  • Brooklyn is 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.7).
  • At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.
  • Brooklyn takes 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.3% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.7% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.