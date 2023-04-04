Nets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 2 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Nets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 117 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Nets sport a 41-37-0 ATS record this season compared to the 36-41-2 mark of the Timberwolves.
- As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 18-10 against the spread compared to the 9-21-2 ATS record Minnesota racks up as a 2-point favorite.
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (44.9% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (45.6%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-23, while the Timberwolves are 18-18 as moneyline favorites.
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn is 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.7).
- At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.
- Brooklyn takes 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.3% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.7% are 3-pointers.
