The Brooklyn Nets (43-35) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-40) after winning three straight home games. The Timberwolves are favored by just 2 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Nets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSN

YES and BSN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 117 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2)

Nets (+ 2) Pick OU: Over (224)



The Nets sport a 41-37-0 ATS record this season compared to the 36-41-2 mark of the Timberwolves.

As a 2-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Brooklyn is 18-10 against the spread compared to the 9-21-2 ATS record Minnesota racks up as a 2-point favorite.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Brooklyn and its opponents don't do it as often (44.9% of the time) as Minnesota and its opponents (45.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Nets are 14-23, while the Timberwolves are 18-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn is 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and 11th in points allowed (112.7).

At 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.1%.

Brooklyn takes 60.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.3% of Brooklyn's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.7% are 3-pointers.

