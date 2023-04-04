Yankees vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (3-1) and Philadelphia Phillies (0-4) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 12--1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Yankees, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 4.
The Yankees will give the nod to Domingo German versus the Phillies and Matt Strahm.
Yankees vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Yankees vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 12, Phillies -1.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.
- Last season, New York won 71 of its 109 games, or 65.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 807 total runs last season.
- The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Giants
|W 5-0
|Gerrit Cole vs Logan Webb
|April 1
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alex Cobb
|April 2
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Jhony Brito vs Ross Stripling
|April 3
|Phillies
|W 8-1
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Taijuan Walker
|April 4
|Phillies
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
|April 5
|Phillies
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
|April 6
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Dean Kremer
|April 8
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Cole Irvin
|April 9
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs Kyle Bradish
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Shane Bieber
