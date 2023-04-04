Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (3-1) and Philadelphia Phillies (0-4) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 12--1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Yankees, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on April 4.

The Yankees will give the nod to Domingo German versus the Phillies and Matt Strahm.

Yankees vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Yankees vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 12, Phillies -1.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.
  • Last season, New York won 71 of its 109 games, or 65.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
  • New York was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 807 total runs last season.
  • The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.31).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
March 30 Giants W 5-0 Gerrit Cole vs Logan Webb
April 1 Giants L 7-5 Clarke Schmidt vs Alex Cobb
April 2 Giants W 6-0 Jhony Brito vs Ross Stripling
April 3 Phillies W 8-1 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Taijuan Walker
April 4 Phillies - Domingo Germán vs Matt Strahm
April 5 Phillies - Gerrit Cole vs Aaron Nola
April 6 @ Orioles - TBA vs Dean Kremer
April 8 @ Orioles - TBA vs Cole Irvin
April 9 @ Orioles - TBA vs Kyle Bradish
April 10 @ Guardians - TBA vs Shane Bieber

