On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball last year, he ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

LeMahieu reached base via a hit in 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).

Including the 125 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 12 of them (9.6%), leaving the yard in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu drove in a run in 34 games last season out 125 (27.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (7.2%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 39.2% of his games last season (49 of 125), with more than one run on 22 occasions (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 65 .286 AVG .240 .393 OBP .326 .432 SLG .331 17 XBH 13 7 HR 5 24 RBI 22 30/35 K/BB 41/32 2 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 65 38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%) 18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%) 28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%) 7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)