On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

  • Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Stanton got a base hit in 63 out of 119 games last year (52.9%), with multiple hits in 21 of those games (17.6%).
  • Including the 119 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 32 of them (26.9%), homering in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 48 of 119 games last year (40.3%), Stanton drove in a run, and 21 of those games (17.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in 12 contests.
  • He scored a run in 43 of his 119 games a year ago (36.1%), with more than one run scored 10 times (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.243 AVG .186
.315 OBP .289
.565 SLG .380
21 XBH 17
18 HR 13
47 RBI 31
60/20 K/BB 77/32
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 62
33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%)
26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%)
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Nola (0-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.