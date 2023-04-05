On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.

Stanton got a base hit in 63 out of 119 games last year (52.9%), with multiple hits in 21 of those games (17.6%).

Including the 119 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 32 of them (26.9%), homering in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 48 of 119 games last year (40.3%), Stanton drove in a run, and 21 of those games (17.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in 12 contests.

He scored a run in 43 of his 119 games a year ago (36.1%), with more than one run scored 10 times (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 52 GP 57 .243 AVG .186 .315 OBP .289 .565 SLG .380 21 XBH 17 18 HR 13 47 RBI 31 60/20 K/BB 77/32 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 62 33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%) 11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%) 26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%) 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)