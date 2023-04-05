Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)
- Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- Stanton got a base hit in 63 out of 119 games last year (52.9%), with multiple hits in 21 of those games (17.6%).
- Including the 119 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 32 of them (26.9%), homering in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 48 of 119 games last year (40.3%), Stanton drove in a run, and 21 of those games (17.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in 12 contests.
- He scored a run in 43 of his 119 games a year ago (36.1%), with more than one run scored 10 times (8.4%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.186
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.565
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|13
|47
|RBI
|31
|60/20
|K/BB
|77/32
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|33 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (48.4%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.1%)
|26 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|20 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (19.4%)
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 3.97 team ERA ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combined to surrender 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Nola (0-0) pitches for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
