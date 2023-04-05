On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: YES

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

In 46.7% of his 122 games last season, Trevino got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

He went yard in 10 of 122 games in 2022 (8.2%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 122 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.4% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He touched home plate in 31 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 55 GP 48 .269 AVG .226 .299 OBP .268 .431 SLG .345 12 XBH 12 7 HR 4 25 RBI 18 32/7 K/BB 30/8 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 58 31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%) 18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%) 6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%) 17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

