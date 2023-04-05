Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Phillies - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)
- Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 46.7% of his 122 games last season, Trevino got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He went yard in 10 of 122 games in 2022 (8.2%), including 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Trevino drove in a run in 32 games last season out of 122 (26.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.4% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He touched home plate in 31 of 122 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.269
|AVG
|.226
|.299
|OBP
|.268
|.431
|SLG
|.345
|12
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|18
|32/7
|K/BB
|30/8
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|31 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (44.8%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (17.2%)
|18 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (22.4%)
|6 (9.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.9%)
|17 (26.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (25.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Nola (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
