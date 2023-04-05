At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, the New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSIN and MSG.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +244 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per outing to rank ninth in the NBA.

The Pacers' -250 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 119 per outing (29th in league).

These teams rack up 231.4 points per game between them, 2.4 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 231.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has compiled a 44-34-1 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana has won 41 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Knicks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +10000 +3500 -10000 Pacers +100000 +90000 -

