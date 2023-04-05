The New York Knicks (46-33) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG

BSIN and MSG Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Pacers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)

Knicks (- 4.5) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Knicks have covered more often than the Pacers this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-34-1, compared to the 42-36-1 record of the Pacers.

Indiana covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 51.3% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Indiana and its opponents aren't as successful (49.4% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.2%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 26-13, while the Pacers are 24-38 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 12th in the NBA with 115.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks ninth with 112.5 points allowed per game.

The Knicks are delivering only 22.8 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 12.5 threes per game, the Knicks rank 12th in the NBA. They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 20th in the league.

This season, New York has taken 60.2% two-pointers, accounting for 70% of the team's buckets. It has shot 39.8% three-pointers (30% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.