Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Knicks (46-33) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 118 - Pacers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Knicks have covered more often than the Pacers this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-34-1, compared to the 42-36-1 record of the Pacers.
- Indiana covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 51.3% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Indiana and its opponents aren't as successful (49.4% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.2%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 26-13, while the Pacers are 24-38 as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is 12th in the NBA with 115.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks ninth with 112.5 points allowed per game.
- The Knicks are delivering only 22.8 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- With 12.5 threes per game, the Knicks rank 12th in the NBA. They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 20th in the league.
- This season, New York has taken 60.2% two-pointers, accounting for 70% of the team's buckets. It has shot 39.8% three-pointers (30% of the team's baskets).
