The New York Knicks (46-33) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and MSG
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 118 - Pacers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Pacers

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (- 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (229)
  • The Knicks have covered more often than the Pacers this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-34-1, compared to the 42-36-1 record of the Pacers.
  • Indiana covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 51.3% of the time. That's more often than New York covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (50%).
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Indiana and its opponents aren't as successful (49.4% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.2%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 26-13, while the Pacers are 24-38 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • New York is 12th in the NBA with 115.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks ninth with 112.5 points allowed per game.
  • The Knicks are delivering only 22.8 assists per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
  • With 12.5 threes per game, the Knicks rank 12th in the NBA. They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • This season, New York has taken 60.2% two-pointers, accounting for 70% of the team's buckets. It has shot 39.8% three-pointers (30% of the team's baskets).

