The New York Knicks (46-33) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -8.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in 42 of New York's 79 games with a set total.
  • The Knicks have gone 44-35-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, New York has won 25 out of the 37 games, or 67.6%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, New York has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 0 0% 115.6 231.4 112.5 231.5 224.7
Pacers 0 0% 115.8 231.4 119 231.5 233.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Knicks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (19-21-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-14-0).
  • The Knicks average 115.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 119 the Pacers allow.
  • When New York scores more than 119 points, it is 19-11 against the spread and 20-10 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 44-35 2-5 42-37
Pacers 42-37 10-5 39-40

Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Pacers
115.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
19-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 30-16
20-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-18
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 119
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
35-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-12
37-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 22-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.