The New York Knicks (46-33) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.

Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -8.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 42 of New York's 79 games with a set total.

The Knicks have gone 44-35-0 ATS this season.

This season, New York has won 25 out of the 37 games, or 67.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, New York has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 0 0% 115.6 231.4 112.5 231.5 224.7 Pacers 0 0% 115.8 231.4 119 231.5 233.2

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Knicks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (19-21-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-14-0).

The Knicks average 115.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 119 the Pacers allow.

When New York scores more than 119 points, it is 19-11 against the spread and 20-10 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Knicks and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 44-35 2-5 42-37 Pacers 42-37 10-5 39-40

Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Pacers 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 19-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 30-16 20-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 28-18 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 119 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 35-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-12 37-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.