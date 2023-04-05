Knicks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (46-33) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and MSG.
Knicks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|-
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 42 of New York's 79 games with a set total.
- The Knicks have gone 44-35-0 ATS this season.
- This season, New York has won 25 out of the 37 games, or 67.6%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, New York has won six of its eight games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|115.6
|231.4
|112.5
|231.5
|224.7
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.8
|231.4
|119
|231.5
|233.2
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Knicks have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, New York owns a worse record against the spread (19-21-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (25-14-0).
- The Knicks average 115.6 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 119 the Pacers allow.
- When New York scores more than 119 points, it is 19-11 against the spread and 20-10 overall.
Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|44-35
|2-5
|42-37
|Pacers
|42-37
|10-5
|39-40
Knicks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Pacers
|115.6
|115.8
|12
|11
|19-11
|30-16
|20-10
|28-18
|112.5
|119
|9
|29
|35-12
|23-12
|37-10
|22-13
