Take a look at the injury report for the New York Knicks (46-33), which currently has four players listed (including RJ Barrett), as the Knicks ready for their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (34-45) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Knicks head into this game following a 118-109 win over the Wizards on Sunday. In the victory, Jalen Brunson paced the Knicks with 27 points.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Brunson PG Out Rest 24 3.5 6.2 Julius Randle PF Out Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 RJ Barrett SG Questionable Illness 19.5 5.1 2.7 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: Questionable (Ankle/Back), Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte: Out (Ankle), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and MSG

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average just 3.4 fewer points per game (115.6) than the Pacers allow (119).

New York is 20-10 when scoring more than 119 points.

The Knicks have been scoring 119.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

New York knocks down 12.5 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.3% from deep while its opponents hit 35.3% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 229

