The New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

New York is 20-12 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The 115.6 points per game the Knicks record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (119).

New York is 20-10 when scoring more than 119 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are posting 116.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, New York is surrendering 112.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 112.8.

In home games, the Knicks are sinking 0.5 fewer treys per game (12.3) than away from home (12.8). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (35%).

Knicks Injuries