How to Watch the Knicks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (46-33) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (34-45) on April 5, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Knicks.
Knicks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- New York is 20-12 when it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.
- The 115.6 points per game the Knicks record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (119).
- New York is 20-10 when scoring more than 119 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are posting 116.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 114.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, New York is surrendering 112.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 112.8.
- In home games, the Knicks are sinking 0.5 fewer treys per game (12.3) than away from home (12.8). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (35%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Out
|Rest
|Julius Randle
|Out
|Ankle
|RJ Barrett
|Questionable
|Illness
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Out
|Hip
