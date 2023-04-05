Wednesday's 7:00 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (46-33) and the Indiana Pacers (34-45) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse features the Knicks' RJ Barrett as a player to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks won their previous game versus the Wizards, 118-109, on Sunday. Jalen Brunson was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 27 3 8 3 0 1 Quentin Grimes 27 2 5 0 0 6 Immanuel Quickley 22 6 5 3 0 3

Knicks Players to Watch

Barrett averages 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 7.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 4.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 20 3.8 4.3 1.6 0.2 2.3 Julius Randle 20.1 5.3 3.1 0.4 0.2 1.8 Josh Hart 10.1 6.5 3.5 1.5 0.5 1.1 Quentin Grimes 14.6 3.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 3.5 Jalen Brunson 15.9 1.9 4.1 0.6 0 1.4

