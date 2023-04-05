The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Robinson posted eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 118-109 win against the Wizards.

Now let's dig into Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.2 4.9 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 8.4 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA -- 17.2 14.3 PR 16.5 16.3 13.3



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Pacers

Robinson has taken 4.5 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 3.7% and 5.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 119.0 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pacers are 28th in the league, allowing 45.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the league, giving up 26.3 per contest.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 38 10 9 1 0 2 5 12/18/2022 32 10 13 2 0 4 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.