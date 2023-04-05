On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-63) will look to end a four-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Brooklyn Nets (43-36), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

Nets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Nets score 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112.6 (11th in the league) for a +67 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons are being outscored by 8.1 points per game, with a -644 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.7 per outing (27th in league).

These teams score 224.1 points per game between them, 6.1 more than this game's point total.

These teams surrender 231.3 points per game combined, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn is 40-38-1 ATS this season.

Detroit has covered 35 times in 79 games with a spread this year.

Nets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +40000 +13000 -5882 Pistons - - -

