Nets vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 5
On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-63) will look to end a four-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Brooklyn Nets (43-36), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup.
Nets vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Nets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-11)
|218
|-580
|+440
|BetMGM
|Nets (-11.5)
|217.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Nets (-11.5)
|218
|-588
|+425
|Tipico
|Nets (-10.5)
|224.5
|-525
|+410
Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Nets score 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112.6 (11th in the league) for a +67 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons are being outscored by 8.1 points per game, with a -644 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.7 per outing (27th in league).
- These teams score 224.1 points per game between them, 6.1 more than this game's point total.
- These teams surrender 231.3 points per game combined, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn is 40-38-1 ATS this season.
- Detroit has covered 35 times in 79 games with a spread this year.
Nets and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+40000
|+13000
|-5882
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
