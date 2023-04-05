On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-63) will look to end a four-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Brooklyn Nets (43-36), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Pistons matchup.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Nets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Nets (-11) 218 -580 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nets (-11.5) 217.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nets (-11.5) 218 -588 +425 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nets (-10.5) 224.5 -525 +410 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

  • The Nets score 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) and allow 112.6 (11th in the league) for a +67 scoring differential overall.
  • The Pistons are being outscored by 8.1 points per game, with a -644 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (29th in NBA), and allow 118.7 per outing (27th in league).
  • These teams score 224.1 points per game between them, 6.1 more than this game's point total.
  • These teams surrender 231.3 points per game combined, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Brooklyn is 40-38-1 ATS this season.
  • Detroit has covered 35 times in 79 games with a spread this year.

Nets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nets +40000 +13000 -5882
Pistons - - -

