The Detroit Pistons (16-63) host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) after losing four straight home games. The Nets are heavy favorites by 11 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES

BSDET and YES Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Pistons 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 11)

Pistons (+ 11) Pick OU: Over (218)



The Nets have a 41-38-0 ATS record this season compared to the 35-43-1 mark from the Pistons.

Brooklyn covers the spread when it is an 11-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 11 or more (43.5%).

Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 44.3% of the time this season (35 out of 79), less often than Detroit's games have (40 out of 79).

The Nets have a .707 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-12) this season while the Pistons have an .187 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-61).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively, Brooklyn is putting up 113.5 points per game (18th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.6 points per contest on defense (11th-ranked).

This season, the Nets rank 13th in the league in assists, putting up 25.4 per game.

The Nets are draining 12.8 treys per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.1% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this year, Brooklyn has taken 60.5% two-pointers, accounting for 69.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 39.5% three-pointers (30.8% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.