Nets vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (16-63) host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) after losing four straight home games. The Nets are heavy favorites by 11 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Nets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and YES
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Nets vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 118 - Pistons 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 11)
- Pick OU:
Over (218)
- The Nets have a 41-38-0 ATS record this season compared to the 35-43-1 mark from the Pistons.
- Brooklyn covers the spread when it is an 11-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 11 or more (43.5%).
- Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 44.3% of the time this season (35 out of 79), less often than Detroit's games have (40 out of 79).
- The Nets have a .707 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-12) this season while the Pistons have an .187 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-61).
Nets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Brooklyn is putting up 113.5 points per game (18th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.6 points per contest on defense (11th-ranked).
- This season, the Nets rank 13th in the league in assists, putting up 25.4 per game.
- The Nets are draining 12.8 treys per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they have a 38.1% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- So far this year, Brooklyn has taken 60.5% two-pointers, accounting for 69.2% of the team's baskets. It has shot 39.5% three-pointers (30.8% of the team's baskets).
