The Detroit Pistons (16-63) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and YES
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -10.5 221.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 43 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points.
  • The average point total in Brooklyn's contests this year is 226.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nets are 41-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Brooklyn has entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 28, or 70%, of those games.
  • Brooklyn has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -450 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 43 54.4% 113.5 224.1 112.6 231.3 226.9
Pistons 49 62% 110.6 224.1 118.7 231.3 227.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.
  • Against the spread, Brooklyn has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.
  • The 113.5 points per game the Nets score are 5.2 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.7).
  • Brooklyn is 18-8 against the spread and 20-6 overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 41-38 2-4 35-44
Pistons 36-43 12-13 40-39

Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Pistons
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
18-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 23-9
20-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 14-18
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
25-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-8
29-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-16

