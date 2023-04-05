Nets vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (16-63) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.
Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-10.5
|221.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- In 43 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points.
- The average point total in Brooklyn's contests this year is 226.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nets are 41-38-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 28, or 70%, of those games.
- Brooklyn has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -450 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nets.
Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 221.5
|% of Games Over 221.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|43
|54.4%
|113.5
|224.1
|112.6
|231.3
|226.9
|Pistons
|49
|62%
|110.6
|224.1
|118.7
|231.3
|227.5
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.
- Against the spread, Brooklyn has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.
- The 113.5 points per game the Nets score are 5.2 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.7).
- Brooklyn is 18-8 against the spread and 20-6 overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|41-38
|2-4
|35-44
|Pistons
|36-43
|12-13
|40-39
Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Nets
|Pistons
|113.5
|110.6
|18
|29
|18-8
|23-9
|20-6
|14-18
|112.6
|118.7
|11
|27
|25-14
|16-8
|29-10
|8-16
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.