The Detroit Pistons (16-63) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they try to stop a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDET and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -10.5 221.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

In 43 games this season, Brooklyn and its opponents have gone over 221.5 combined points.

The average point total in Brooklyn's contests this year is 226.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Nets are 41-38-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 28, or 70%, of those games.

Brooklyn has a record of 5-1 when it's favored by -450 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 43 54.4% 113.5 224.1 112.6 231.3 226.9 Pistons 49 62% 110.6 224.1 118.7 231.3 227.5

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets are 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have hit the over four times.

Against the spread, Brooklyn has played worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 22 times in 40 road games.

The 113.5 points per game the Nets score are 5.2 fewer points than the Pistons give up (118.7).

Brooklyn is 18-8 against the spread and 20-6 overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Nets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 41-38 2-4 35-44 Pistons 36-43 12-13 40-39

Nets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Pistons 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 18-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 23-9 20-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-18 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 25-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-8 29-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-16

