The Brooklyn Nets (43-36) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Detroit Pistons (16-63) on Wednesday, April 5 at Little Caesars Arena, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Nets lost their most recent outing 107-102 against the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-best 30 points for the Nets in the loss.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dorian Finney-Smith PF Questionable Wrist 8.4 4.8 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Marvin Bagley III: Out (Concussion Protocol), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin), Isaiah Livers: Questionable (Ankle)

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and YES

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up 113.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 118.7 the Pistons give up.

Brooklyn has a 20-6 record when putting up more than 118.7 points.

On offense, the Nets have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 111.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 113.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Brooklyn makes 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 38.1% from deep while its opponents hit 36.7% from long range.

The Nets rank seventh in the NBA with 114.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 18th in the league defensively with 112.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nets vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nets -11 218

