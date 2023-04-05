The Detroit Pistons (16-63) will look to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (43-36) on April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Nets.

Nets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 49% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 31-8 when it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 21st.

The 113.5 points per game the Nets record are 5.2 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118.7).

Brooklyn is 20-6 when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets are averaging the same number of points when playing at home and when playing on the road (113.5) this year.

At home, Brooklyn is allowing five fewer points per game (110.1) than on the road (115.1).

At home, the Nets are sinking 0.8 more treys per game (13.2) than away from home (12.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Nets Injuries