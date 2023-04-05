The Brooklyn Nets (43-36) and the Detroit Pistons (16-63) are set to play on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Mikal Bridges is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Nets' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Nets fell to the Timberwolves 107-102. With 30 points, Spencer Dinwiddie was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Spencer Dinwiddie 30 3 6 0 1 3 Mikal Bridges 24 5 2 2 1 1 Cameron Johnson 14 4 3 1 1 2

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges paces the Nets at 20.3 points per game, while also putting up 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Dinwiddie puts up a team-leading 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 17.6 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nicolas Claxton is tops on the Nets at 9.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 12.5 points.

Royce O'Neale posts 8.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith is putting up 8.4 points, 1.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 29 4.6 2.6 1 0.3 2.7 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.3 3.9 9.6 0.9 0.2 1.8 Nicolas Claxton 13.2 9.6 2.4 1 2.3 0 Cameron Johnson 15.7 4.7 2.7 1.3 0.5 2.1 Royce O'Neale 7.1 4.5 3.1 0.8 0.5 1.6

