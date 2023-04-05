The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

  • Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 51.9% of his 52 games last season, Cabrera picked up a hit. He also had 10 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (seven of 52), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera picked up an RBI in 12 games last season out 52 (23.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He came around to score 17 times in 52 games (32.7%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (11.5%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 22
.218 AVG .276
.274 OBP .349
.410 SLG .447
7 XBH 8
4 HR 2
14 RBI 5
26/6 K/BB 18/9
1 SB 2
27 GP 25
13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies gave up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Nola (0-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
