Quentin Grimes and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Grimes produced 27 points and five assists in a 118-109 win against the Wizards.

In this article, we look at Grimes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.7 14.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.1 2.8 PRA 20.5 16 21.1 PR 17.5 13.9 18.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.5



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Pacers

Grimes has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 7.9% and 7.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.1 threes per game, or 14.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

On defense, the Pacers have allowed 119 points per contest, which is 29th-best in the league.

Conceding 45.2 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the NBA.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 30 18 5 2 4 0 2 12/18/2022 32 6 6 2 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.