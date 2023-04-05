The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch along on TNT and TVAS as the Rangers and the Lightning play.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rangers vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/29/2022 Lightning Rangers 2-1 (F/SO) TB 10/11/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 205 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 39 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 77 25 62 87 97 33 29.4% Mika Zibanejad 77 39 44 83 64 50 48.7% Adam Fox 77 12 55 67 74 84 - Vincent Trocheck 77 20 39 59 61 51 56.4% Patrick Kane 70 21 35 56 60 30 50%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.0 goals per game (229 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 264 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players