How to Watch the Rangers vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch along on TNT and TVAS as the Rangers and the Lightning play.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
Rangers vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/29/2022
|Lightning
|Rangers
|2-1 (F/SO) TB
|10/11/2022
|Rangers
|Lightning
|3-1 NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have conceded 205 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 39 goals during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|77
|25
|62
|87
|97
|33
|29.4%
|Mika Zibanejad
|77
|39
|44
|83
|64
|50
|48.7%
|Adam Fox
|77
|12
|55
|67
|74
|84
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|77
|20
|39
|59
|61
|51
|56.4%
|Patrick Kane
|70
|21
|35
|56
|60
|30
|50%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow 3.0 goals per game (229 in total), 13th in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 264 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|77
|30
|75
|105
|90
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|77
|47
|41
|88
|41
|47
|50.6%
|Steven Stamkos
|76
|33
|47
|80
|51
|26
|54.1%
|Alex Killorn
|77
|24
|35
|59
|53
|39
|100%
|Brandon Hagel
|77
|27
|32
|59
|44
|87
|28.8%
