The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch along on TNT and TVAS as the Rangers and the Lightning play.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/29/2022 Lightning Rangers 2-1 (F/SO) TB
10/11/2022 Rangers Lightning 3-1 NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have conceded 205 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers' 257 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Rangers have given up 1.8 goals per game (18 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 39 goals during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 77 25 62 87 97 33 29.4%
Mika Zibanejad 77 39 44 83 64 50 48.7%
Adam Fox 77 12 55 67 74 84 -
Vincent Trocheck 77 20 39 59 61 51 56.4%
Patrick Kane 70 21 35 56 60 30 50%

Lightning Stats & Trends

  • The Lightning allow 3.0 goals per game (229 in total), 13th in the NHL.
  • The Lightning's 264 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 77 30 75 105 90 57 100%
Brayden Point 77 47 41 88 41 47 50.6%
Steven Stamkos 76 33 47 80 51 26 54.1%
Alex Killorn 77 24 35 59 53 39 100%
Brandon Hagel 77 27 32 59 44 87 28.8%

