The New York Rangers (45-21-11) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

The Rangers have recorded a 7-2-1 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 39 goals while conceding 18 in that time. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in five goals (17.9% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.

Rangers vs. Lightning Predictions for Wednesday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120)

Rangers (-120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.4)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 45-21-11 overall and 10-11-21 in overtime matchups.

In the 28 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-8-9 record (good for 31 points).

In the 11 games this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-6-9 record, 17 points).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals in 45 games (39-5-1, 79 points).

In the 31 games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 48 points after finishing 23-6-2.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, New York is 25-14-2 (52 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 35 games, going 20-6-9 to register 49 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 4th 2.66 Goals Allowed 2.97 13th 16th 31.7 Shots 31.9 14th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.3 17th 9th 22.8% Power Play % 25.3% 2nd 14th 80.4% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 15th

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

