Rangers vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the New York Rangers (45-21-11) on the road on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.
Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have put together a 33-20 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- New York has a record of 32-19 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (62.7% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 40 of 77 games this season.
Rangers vs. Lightning Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|257 (11th)
|Goals
|264 (7th)
|205 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (13th)
|53 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|66 (3rd)
|42 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Rangers with DraftKings.
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, New York went over three times.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 257 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 205 (2.7 per game).
- The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +52 this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.