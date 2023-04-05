The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-26-6) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the New York Rangers (45-21-11) on the road on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and TVAS.

Rangers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and TVAS

TNT and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-120) Lightning (+100) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have put together a 33-20 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

New York has a record of 32-19 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (62.7% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 40 of 77 games this season.

Rangers vs. Lightning Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 257 (11th) Goals 264 (7th) 205 (4th) Goals Allowed 229 (13th) 53 (14th) Power Play Goals 66 (3rd) 42 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York went over three times.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers' 3.3 average goals per game add up to 257 total, which makes them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 205 (2.7 per game).

The team has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +52 this season.

