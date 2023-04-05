RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 130-116 win versus the Cavaliers, Barrett put up 14 points and seven rebounds.

Below we will dive into Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.5 17.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.2 PRA 28.5 27.3 24.1 PR 26.5 24.6 21.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, RJ Barrett has made 6.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 14.9% of his team's total makes.

Barrett is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 100.7.

On defense, the Pacers have given up 119 points per game, which is 29th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Pacers are ranked 28th in the NBA, giving up 45.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have allowed 26.3 per game, 27th in the NBA.

The Pacers give up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/11/2023 41 27 8 4 4 0 0 12/18/2022 42 24 4 0 0 1 0

